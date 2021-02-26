Japan – Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2021

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for January 2021 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in January 2021 decreased 12.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2021] CX-5: 27,399 units (down 19.3% year on year)MAZDA3: 11,380 units (down 12.0%)CX-30: 7,555 units (down 10.5%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in January 2021 decreased 11.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2021] CX-30: 12,052 units (down 1.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 9,533 units (down 24.5%)CX-4: 5,470 units (down 2.4%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in January 2021 increased 1.5% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (down 0.6 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 4.0% total market share (down 0.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2021] CX-30: 2,576 units (down 12.7% year on year)CX-5: 2,035 units (down 25.8%)MAZDA2: 1,951 units (down 10.8%)

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in January 2021 decreased 5.0% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America.

[Exports of key models in January 2021] CX-5: 22,252 units (down 13.8% year on year)MAZDA3: 12,844 units (up 20.3%)CX-9: 5,108 units (up 0.8%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda’s global sales volume in January 2021 decreased 2.3% year on year due to decreased sales in China and Europe.

[Global sales of key models in January 2021] CX-5: 31,771 units (up 0.6% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 22,436 units (down 8.4%)CX-30: 16,503 units (up 20.1%)

