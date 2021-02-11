WIZCRAFT BRINGS ALIVE #THEKIGERLIFE FOR THE GLOBAL PREMIER OF RENAULT KIGER

Renault started the New Year in top-gear with the global debut of its all-new sporty, smart and stunning B-SUV, the Renault Kiger. Wizcraft International was appointed to manage the car’s global unveil, held on 28th January at Andaz Delhi.

Strict safety protocols were put in place with this being the first major on-ground car launch event since the pandemic. There were separate events for the media and the dealer partners in the afternoon and evening respectively. A unique and immersive microsite was developed for the global audience to experience the Renault Kiger launch. The event was also live-streamed across 40 cities in India, with experience zones created for the regional media at Renault dealerships.

The venues sported #theKigerlife branding. Unique 360-degree photo-op had the people jumping with joy. The ring game had everyone aiming for Sporty, Smart and Stunning. Experience zones and social media wall ensured an engaging experience before the main event. A stunning dance performance by Shakti Mohan accompanied with stage-mapping, 270-degree LED graphics and synchronised lights and music set the stage for the spectacular unveil.

Venkatram Mamillapalle (Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations) revealed the car on stage. He was accompanied by Fabrice Cambolive (SVP, Renault Brand, Sales & Operations) and Laurens van den Acker (EVP, Head of Design, Groupe Renault) who joined in virtually from Paris. Sudhir Malhotra (Head – Sales & Network, Renault India) and Krishnan Sundararajan (Managing Director – RNTBCI) joined in for the dealer events and provided details about the vehicle through interactive presentations.

Jatin Aggarwal (Head PA Communications and CSR, Renault India) said “Being a global debut, the world had its eye on this event, and Wizcraft made sure it was a world-class event. They worked like true partners and also suggested a smart stage layout that allowed the seating to be spread out. This ensured social distancing was followed while pulling-off a stunning show. All the different activities, decor and engagements also amplified and celebrated the whole #theKigerlife experience.”

Sabbas Joseph (Co-founder and Director, Wizcraft International) said “The Renault Kiger global unveil event was a phenomenal phygital experience, with scale and expanse. Months of planning went into ensuring every member of the audience got the best experience, be it at the ground event, on the virtual microsite or at any of the 40 connected-events at dealerships spread across India. The rapid and regular Covid testing added a further layer of complexity and logistics. The work opportunity provided to over 200 vendor-partner across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore during these challenging times was a welcome bonus, which made the event all the more meaningful for all of us. Our success represents a partnership between our clients & team Wizcraft, a deep commitment and our team’s understanding of global brands.”