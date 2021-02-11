Delivery Options Make Ori’Zaba’s a Strong Franchise Partner in Today’s Environment

LAS VEGAS – With the ongoing pandemic, popular scratch Mexican restaurant chain Ori’Zaba’s has evolved to meet the changing needs of customers with added delivery options. The fast-casual franchise understands that diners have different levels of comfort when it comes to visiting and eating in restaurants right now. That’s why Ori’Zaba’s continues to provide safe alternatives for enjoying its fan-favorite menu items.

Ori’Zaba’s features that enrich franchise offerings:

• Take Out: Guests can place their orders in advance by phone or online and pick them up from an Ori’Zaba’s locations. Each restaurant has a “skip the line” designated pick-up area, recommends digital forms of payment when available, and continues to follow all recommendations from the CDC, and local, state and federal government to keep customers safe when getting their orders.

• Delivery: Ori’Zaba’s has teamed with some of the nation’s leading food delivery service providers to make it as easy and convenient as possible to enjoy our traditional Mexican favorites from the home or office, including DoorDash, PostMates, GrubHub and UberEats. All of these services offer contactless and touch-free drop off for customers’ health and safety.

• Catering: Whether customers want a convenient family meal, buffet bar, or party platter, they can use EZCatering to place a catering order. Diners can either pick up their orders or Ori’Zaba’s staff will deliver the food and even provide full-service catering, such as setting up, serving and cleaning. All Ori’Zaba’s catering staff adhere to the strictest safety guidelines to make customers feel comfortable while the team is in their space. Catering is an excellent new market revenue stream for franchises.

“We know what a challenging time it’s been for everyone and thank our loyal Ori’Zaba’s fans for their continued patronage,” said Ori’Zaba’s Senior Director, Business Product Management Jen Howell. “We’ve heard our flexible options are making life easier for customers who prefer dining outside our restaurant walls. We know flexible options are important for franchises looking to serve varied customer types.”

For guests who wish to dine in, all Ori’Zaba’s locations are open with precautions in place to protect diners, including sanitation stations, reduced seating capacity, socially distant table placements and face mask requirements.

Responding to consumer’s needs to elevate the customer experience is another way Ori’Zaba’s helps owners achieve their franchise goals as a franchise partner. To learn about franchising opportunities with the company, call 952.388.4136, email adam ( @ ) zabas dot com or visit https://zabas dot com/franchising dot

About Ori’Zaba’s –

Ori’Zaba’s is a fast casual Mexican restaurant chain whose mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients. Originating in Las Vegas in 2001, Ori’Zaba’s multiple locations can now be found throughout the city. To learn more, visit https://zabas.com/franchising.