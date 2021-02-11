Online Learning Help for the Public Sector from eCom

eCom, Scotland’s leading digital learning and assessment specialists, are launching an initiative to help public sector organisations in the UK provide improved value-for-money for their stakeholders – the UK’s taxpayers and residents.

This move comes in the wake of Deloitte’s ‘State of the State 2020-21’ Report, which reported that 45% of people believe that the quality of public sector services in the UK has worsened over the past year.

“With the UK’s public sector organisations – at all levels – coming under unprecedented pressure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with other pressures affecting the revenues they can generate and, thus, the amount and quality of the services they can provide, eCom is helping these organisations prepare their people for the ‘new future of work’,” explained eCom’s Managing Director, Wendy Edie.

“We believe that one of the most effective and value-for-money approaches to this is via the increased use of learning and assessment delivered online,” she continued. “Online learning and assessment enable organisations to upskill their people to help overcome future skills shortages; prepare for developments in digital technology, as well as meet productivity challenges efficiently and effectively.

“Over eCom’s 25 years’ existence, we’ve found our clients obtain the best results when they move away from using outdated systems, especially antiquated learning and assessment processes. Rather, they achieve the greatest gains in providing value-for-money when they allow flexible access to effective and convenient learning materials for their staff – increasingly via technology-delivered learning materials.”

For organisations in the public sector, eCom’s full suite of digital learning and assessment products is available via G-Cloud 12, the UK Government’s framework for cloud-delivered ICT goods and services on the Digital Marketplace. Organisations can also find eCom on the Specialists 5 Framework, which supports the digital transformation of public services.

“eCom – which is Cyber Essentials Plus certified – currently works with a number of public sector organisations, including the NHS, Scottish Water, Scottish Environmental Protection Agency, the Department for International Development, and UK Anti-Doping,” said Allan Maclean, eCom’s Marketing Manager. “As a CCS Supplier of G-Cloud services since 2017, our G-Cloud services continue to expand and now include eNetLearn, eNetAssess, eNetBadges, eNetEnterprise, eNetAuthor, eNetReality, and eLearning Content Development.

“As public sector procurement regulations and procedures look likely to be simplified in the coming weeks and months – and with grants and other sources of learning, transformation and digitalisation funding becoming available to public sector organisations – eCom can help learning and assessment procurement specialists to get the best deals to enable their organisations meet their learning and development goals and deliver greater value-for-money, resulting in higher levels of customer and stakeholder satisfaction.”

To access further details of the Deloitte’s ‘State of the State 2020-21’ Report visit: https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/public-sector/articles/the-state-according-to-the-public.html

About eCom (https://www.ecomscotland.com/)

eCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity – to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.

