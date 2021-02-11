DGGI Gurugram arrests man for fraudulently availing input tax credit of more than Rs 69 crore

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU), Haryana has arrested one Shei Surender Kumar Gupta resident of New Delhi on charges of availing and passing on fake input tax credit by way of receipt/issuance of invoices without any actual supply of goods or services.

It is apparent from the investigation conducted till date, that Shri Surender Kumar Gupta, Director of M/s. Mystic Exim Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Landmark Traders Pvt. Ltd. and Controller of M/s. JKM Impex forged documents to show receipt of goods in his above mentioned companies/firms from multiple fictitious/non-existent entities, which never existed at their given addresses. The entities of Shri Surender Kumar Gupta had further passed on the fake ITC to multiple exporter firms, who had further encashed such ITC through fraudulent IGST refunds.

The investigation spanned multiple locations in Delhi/Gurugram and based on documentary evidence and statement recorded, it was ascertained that Shri Surender Kumar Gupta is a key person in orchestrating this racket of availing fake ITC.

Accordingly, Shri Surender Kumar Gupta was arrested on 05/02/2021 and produced before Duty Magistrate, Tihar Complex, New Delhi, who ordered judicial custody. From the investigations conducted till date, it appears that the total value of goods involved in the subject transactions is more than Rs. 600 crore and the total fake ITC availed by entities of the accused is more than Rs. 69 crore.

Further investigations in the matter are under progress.