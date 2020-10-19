TEBillion Announces Social Media Integration Suite Update

London, United Kingdom: TEBillion is on course to bring to the market lead capture from websites and social media using TEB integration suite. This integration will allow social media and web plugins for TEB, as well as providing a seamless connection with popular social media platforms like Whatsapp, Linkedin, and more.

The update is anticipated to be available for TEBillion’s user and partner network in a few weeks, following the release of its Orders and Billing feature update which itself already consists of attractive features.

TEBillion continuously proves its dedication in bringing success to its users and partner network by continuously modernising its already advanced software products using intelligent automation.

For more information about TEBillion and its products, contact:

pr@tebillion.email

https://www.tebillion.com/en/

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.