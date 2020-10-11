Propel Guru Announces A Free Webinar On How To Cut Through The Bullshit And Engage Your Customers

The webinar will be presented by Lewis Ellis, a leading Digital Marketing Consultant.

Join us for our upcoming webinar on How to cut through the bullshit and engage your customer as we share tips and strategies that will help you leverage user-generated content for maximizing performance and relevancy across shoppers and search engines. We will also discuss the benefits of on-page content and user experience. During the webinar, you’ll learn how to maximize organic visibility in search engines like Google and why it makes sense post-COVID-19.

After this session, you’ll be able to:

Avoid needlessly paying paid search premiums.

How to maximize efficiencies and benefit your bottom line.

Uncover how digital marketing can help you prepare your brand for the future, regardless of what that future holds.

How to prepare your business for future disruptions.

How brands can remain relevant and create meaningful consumer connections.

How to eliminate wasted impressions and employ more granular audience targeting.

Access unearthing data points that bring you closer to your consumers and their challenges.

Discover inspiring communication that is pragmatic, relevant, and helpful.

Who should attend:

Managers of people or projects looking for tips to develop themselves into better leaders

Sales and digital marketing agency owners and professionals responsible for developing first-time, first-level, or frontline leaders; or those seeking to understand innovative approaches to developing their talent or those who want to discover inner peace

About Lewis Ellis

Lewis Ellis is a digital marketing consultant born and bred in the heart of Manchester. In 2019 Lewis featured on BBC’s ‘The Apprentice’ making it to the Final Five in a bid to win Lord Sugars’ £250,000 investment. Lewis has years of rich experience in Digital Marketing, Marketing Consulting, Marketing Strategy, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Lead Generation, Social Media Marketing, Growth Marketing, Performance Marketing, Content Marketing, and Web Design.

About Propel Guru

Propel Guru is a top-of-the-line creative digital marketing company that is dedicated to creating memorable and enriching digital experiences. It provides ingenious and innovative sales, lead generation, email marketing, graphical content, and digital marketing solutions to small, medium, large, and Fortune 500 Companies.

Users can register for this webinar by visiting the Webinars’ section on the Propel Guru website.

