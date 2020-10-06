CONSUMERS TO BENEFIT FROM ‘IMAGICAA FAN-CHOICE LEAGUE’ DIGITAL CAMPAIGN

Campaign empowers consumer to choose a deal by building familiarity via Mr. India characters and utilizing the popular IPL format

Starting 6th October, India’s best themed entertainment destination – Imagicaa is launching an innovative digital campaign called ‘Imagicaa Fan Choice League’. The campaign is a simple, engaging poll designed for the masses but one that comes with a huge consumer twist.

Consumers need to register to vote for their favourite Mr. India characters – Mogambo, Mr. India and HawaHawai; each of whom represents a team and corresponding consumer deal.

Teams Deal Hawahawai’s Express Free Express Upgrade on Theme/Water Park Ticket Mogambo BOGO Free Water Park Ticket with Theme Park Ticket Mr.India’s 50 Flat 50% on Theme & Water Park Ticket

What makes the campaign unique and interesting is its ‘design’ that is inspired by the IPL framework. Riding on the current IPL fever, the campaign is structured as a voting system with each team facing the other from 6th-9th October. Consumers need to ensure maximum sharing and comments, for their favourite team to qualify for the finals scheduled for 9th October. Deal associated with the team that emerges winner in the finals will then be open for consumers to avail between 10th to 18th October.

Raveendra Singh, Head – Marketing, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd. said, “We continue to innovate in product offerings and consumer deals whilst ensuring audience engagement. Imagicaa Fan Choice League campaign is another such example where we have turned the tables. Instead of simply giving a deal, we are giving consumers the choice; allowing them to decide on the deal they wish to avail. The campaign uniqueness paves the way for us to gain constructive insight into the consumer mind-map; enabling us to design relevant, credible consumer deals in the future”.

He adds “While the campaign backbone is akin to the IPL format, we have built campaign relatability through the iconic Mr. India characters that are at Imagicaa in form of the movie based ride, Mr. India-The Ride. Furthermore, to ensure complete transparency on the results (shares/comments) we have a live scoreboard on Imagicaa’s website that consumers can check in real-time.”

