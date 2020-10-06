Remo D’Souza back to work, shoots songs in Goa for BLive Music

After a dry spell due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian film industry is now slowly but steadily getting back to its feet. Director Remo D’Souza has returned to the ‘lights, camera, action’ routine with a renewed energy, and shot a song in Goa just last week.

With all government-mandated protocols in place, the team ensured a limited crew, proper sanitisation, temperature check and a compulsory Covid-19 test for all crew members, keeping in mind that precaution is always better than cure. At the same time, proper planning and co-ordination went a long way in enhancing everyone’s productivity.

The ace director-choreographer, who has redefined dance films in Hindi cinema, lent his creative touch to the video of a song titled “Log kya kahenge”, featuring an all-boys gang including Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Rahul Shetty, Abhinav Shekhar, Salman Yusuff Khan and Sushant, apart from Remo himself. The song is produced by BLive Music. No prizes for guessing that with such an array of talent, the video will be one to watch out for.

Shot in a span of two-three days, the song was filmed across various locations in Goa, especially the dockyard. It is sung, written and composed by Abhinav Shekhar, who is a music and dance artiste. Abhinav’s video singing in front of Dhoni had gone viral few months back.

Remo shot for two more songs. Both romantic numbers, while one of them sung by ishaan khan stars Siddharth gupta (vaste fame) and Karishma sharma while another song sung by Abhishek Dutta starring salman yusuf and shakti mohan.

Both the songs are spectularly shot one of them is a dance theme based while the other has a deep love story…

Remo D’Souza says, “It was exhilarating to return to a working set after a long time. The experience was a little different, but the energy and enthusiasm to put on our dancing shoes for the camera again, following the pause in our work lives, was unmatched. Hope the audience will enjoy listening to the song, and watching the video, as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Mahesh Kukreja from BLive Music, says, “We are always happy about promoting fresh voices. Abhinav Shekhar has been an up and coming talent, and we are sure his latest song ‘Log kya kahenge’ will touch a chord with listeners. With a talent as formidable as Remo D’Souza helming the video, which also features some of the best dancers in Indian showbiz today, we are sure the result is innovative and interesting. Wait for the launch on BLive.”

Besides “Log kya kahenge”, Remo also made the most of his time in Goa, and shot two more songs for BLive.