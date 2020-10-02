PUNK Announces Its New E-commerce Website Launch

Punk has recently launched its new website to provide its shoppers across the globe an easy shopping experience of high quality and unique products at remarkably affordable prices.

Punk offers a wide variety of clothes and accessories, ensuring that there is something for everyone regardless of gender and age. The new website caters to both Men and Women who wish to buy funky and unique products from the comfort of their homes .The Punk website is easy to navigate ensuring that everyone can easily find the product of their choice and it also ensures that any item can be bought regardless of the price and with no minimum order quantity.

In the Men category, there are Top wear which includes T shirts, Shirts, Sweaters and Sweatshirts whereas in the Bottom wear there are Shorts, Boxers, Joggers and Trousers.

The T shirts and Shirts are casual and party wear with funky graphic prints available in black and other bold colors to suit your style whereas the Sweaters and Sweatshirts are trendy and have zippers or hoodies to keep one warm and look fashionable in winters.

The Shorts and Boxers are for casual wear available in different colors and designs whereas the Joggers and Trousers are plain as well as funky for a comfortable and cool look.

In the Women category , Top wear includes T shirts, Dresses ,Tunics, Shrugs, Sweaters ,Sweatshirts and Jackets .The T shirts and Tunics are plain as well as printed for a stylish look , Dresses both casual and formal with gothic prints, Sweatshirts, Sweaters and Jackets are warm and chic with quirky prints .

The Bottom wear comprises of Shorts and Trousers in different colors and patterns .Besides this Punk also sells Accessories to be worn and used with the clothing to enhance your look.

Punk also has an exclusive and creative range of clothing which ishand painted, embroidered, adorn with patches and studs for those who want to stand out in a crowd and look absolutely exceptional and stunning. These are found under the HandDo category.

Punk is offering free shipping to its shoppers who are willing to pay online and it has regular and genuine sale for its customers on all its products. It allows its customers an easy exchange policy where the customer is free to change any product to a different size or style so they need not worry about the choice they make while shopping online.

Punk is headquartered in New Delhi and is committed to selling high quality products at low prices and providing professional customer service to its customers so that they have a happy and enjoyable shopping experience which is safe and satisfying.

Media Contact

Company Name PUNK

Contact Person Mr. PANKAJ GULATI

E mail pankajgulati@punkindia.com

Phone +919818900827

Country India

Website www.punkindia.com