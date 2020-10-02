MBAF Ranked “Best Of The Best” For The 19th Consecutive Year By Inside Public Accounting

Nationally recognized public accounting firm MBAF has been ranked a 2020 “Best of the Best” firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) for the 19th consecutive year. In addition, MBAF ranked 38th in the IPA 100 list, the publication’ s annual ranking of the largest accounting firms in the nation.

“Being named a ‘Best of the Best’ firm is always an honor, but this year it is especially rewarding. Despite the challenges, our team remained unified while quickly adapting to working remotely in order to support our clients and provide the high level of service the firm is known for,” said Tony Argiz, chairman and CEO of MBAF.

Since 1994, IPA has named the top 50 “Best of the Best” firms annually, selecting them based on their performance in key areas such as management, growth, and income. In 2020, more than 540 firms were eligible for this accolade, with firms located across the U.S. and Canada and ranging in size from nine employees to nearly 3,000. This year’s “Best of the Best” list was ranked based on exceptional performance, high level client service, strategic planning, and long-term consistency. Additionally, the Best of the Best is divided into three categories: Best of the Best above $5 million in revenue, Best of the Best under $5 million in revenue and Best of the Best in Canada.

A full list of the 2020 IPA Best of the Best firms can be found on the INSIDE Public Accounting website.

About MBAF

Now in its 50th year of operation, MBAF is ranked nationally as a Top 40 accounting and advisory firm by Accounting Today and has been named one of the Best of the Best firms in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for the past 19 years consecutively, being chosen for demonstrating long-term consistency and exceptional performance, regardless of outside factors. Named a 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 South Florida Business Journal Best Places to Work finalist and a 2020, 2018 and 2017 Accounting Today Best Accounting Firm to Work For, MBAF is committed to creating an engaging and supportive workplace for its more than 650 highly qualified principals and employees. The MBAF team serves domestic and international clients across a broad range of industries and practices in more than 55 countries and all 50 states. Its offices are located in New York, Valhalla (Westchester, NY), Miami, Coral Gables, Naples, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boca Raton, Boulder, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, and India.

