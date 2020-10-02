TEBillion’s New and Improved Business Automation Suite

London, United Kingdom: TEBillion has gone live with its new and improved brainy software suite, the TEB Cloud.

Its user and partner network will now enjoy more advanced features within the system including custom filters which will allow the management screen of each module as per the user’s preferred requirement.

Other advanced features that TEBillion is proud to have launched this week include Lead Tracking. This feature will allow users to track their leads through Actions, making users be more effective in managing leads, and tracking the progress using geolocation tracking. The Lead Funnel is an advanced yet simple to use drill-down analysis of leads. The Lead Diary has a more optimised user experience to allow users to work on more leads with simple to use screens. Lastly, the Lead Diary Views include the list view and detailed view, allowing TEB Cloud’s users have a more personal and tailored view of their lead management.

Not only is the TEB team excited by the launch of the new and improved software suite, the TEB team is proud to have this made possible by the feedback of its users and partner network, proving TEBillion’s dedication to delivering nothing but growth and success to businesses around the world.

For more information about TEBillion and its products, contact:

Email: pr@tebillion.email

Website: www.tebillion.com

About TEBillion: TEBillion is a business automation software solutions company headquartered in the UK. Born in 2018, TEBillion aims to make high growth businesses successful with over a hundred handpicked partners serving customers, worldwide.