Over 5000 Man-Hours of UAV Surveillance, Helped Delhi Police in Managing Covid-19: Aerodyne India

Aerodyne India, a World leading provider of drone-based enterprise solutions, together with the Delhi Police, helped control the spike of COVID-19 cases through the use of their proprietary drones & software. Aerodyne has provided over 5000 man-hours to the Delhi police that helped support the Government’s policy in encouraging social distancing, while reducing the risks to healthcare and Police personnel throughout the National Capital.

Aerodyne is a pioneer in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that enables large-scale data capture and analytics. Ranked third globally by Drone Industry Insights (2019) under the Drone Services category, Aerodyne’s team of over 450 industry experts operate on an unprecedented scale in the UAV services sector, having completed over 400,000 flight operations, inspected over 300,000 assets and surveyed an excess of 110,000 km of power infrastructure across 35 countries around the Globe.

During the pandemic, their drones monitored containment zones to ensure social distancing practices, thereby allowing the Police to carry out their duties from the safe distance of 1-2 Kilometers. It was observed that the drones greatly reduced the burden on front-liners & healthcare personnel, ensuring a real-time response to violations & efficient deployment of enforcers & medical supplies.

Arjun Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Aerodyne India, said, “These are unprecedented times and we want to do our part to keep the people safe. Drones and data technology have emerged as an exceptional low-cost tool for Police departments across the world to fight COVID-19. Drones offer a great vantage point and can cover a lot of ground in little time. They are also useful for patrolling hard-to-reach areas and broadcasting announcements without placing officers in danger. I feel immensely proud to see Aerodyne India’s pilots serve on the frontlines alongside the selfless Delhi Police officials, providing reliable, accurate & actionable intelligence.”

Fit for night or day surveillance, the drones successfully collect data in the form of images and videos. This data is then uploaded & analyzed on the Aerodyne COVID platform, which can be accessed by the Police to help better manage their resources throughout the territory, without risk of the highly contagious virus. The platform allows the police to plan the deployment of their forces with greater efficiency by identifying the key hotspots where violations take place. The pattern of violators is recorded & mapped to create a repository of evidence, allowing for transparency and accountability. The system can also be used to demarcate containment zones and direct resources towards the contaminated areas.

Rajendra Prasad Meena, DCP South – East said, “During the lockdown period, we hired drones from Aerodyne India. It helped the Police in fighting against the pandemic. Drones were used in the area of all police stations of South East District, which proved to be affective in surveillance and helped us in taking rapid action to cut the risk of the spread of coronavirus.”

Aerodyne combines smart drones, powerful AI-data driven analytics & VIA our cloud-based asset management software – “vertikaliti” – provides an end-to-end solution for businesses across industries, including Energy, Utilities, Renewables, Oil & Gas, infrastructure & Security.