Sushi and more announces an all-new menu rolled with excitement just like their sushi!

Bringing to you a range of new sushi options infused with tempting flavours and lot’s of gusto

Sushi and More has always believed in serving the best of the best and improvising their menu with a touch of the most unique and delightful twists to their sushi options. With an assortment of variants to choose from, they definitely know how to satisfy their customers with the right kind of vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian delicacies. A culmination of dishes with palate pleasing ingredients, all the sushi on their menu are significantly healthy and light with extremely delicious immune boosting properties too.

Keeping in mind the current circumstances as well as looking at the bigger picture, their dishes are safely served and delivered in eco-friendly packages, following complete hygiene protocols and maintaining impeccable sanitization habits. A treat for all sushi lovers, some of the newest additions to their menu include everything from a double avocado roll to a teriyaki tofu roll and a double salmon roll to a tuna mayo roll! With paradise in each grain of rice, they are definitely jammin’ with the salmons and dancing to a different tuna with these mouthwatering additions to their menu. As an accessory to these newest rolls, they have also introduced an appetizing range of delish salads and interesting sides on their menu.

Each dish comes with a personal guarantee by Harry-san, the founder of Sushi and More.

He promises you that the Sushi and More dishes delivered will be: (a) Tasty and delicious (b) So wow and amazing in look visually (c) Fashionable and entertaining (d) Positively impacting and boosting the wellness and beauty, immune system (e) Quick and affordable.

Each bite is packed with the perfect punch that you shall feel soy in love with their sushi and keep coming back for more because you know that when life happens, sushi always helps!

Mumbai Outlet: Juhu – 9930937285

Delhi Outlets: TwoHorizons (Gurugram)

Foodhall Mumbai – Palladium, Linking Road, Vama Peddar Road

Online: Available on Swiggy, Zomato and Direct Orders