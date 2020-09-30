Madhya Pradesh Tourism celebrating Paryatan Parv

More than 52,000 Students Participated in travelogue, painting and tourism quiz competitions

National, 30th September 2020: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board on the occasion of Paryatan Parv (27th September to 30th September 2020) organised various competitions and activities in the State to promote State tourism and make people aware of the state’s rich history, traditions, historical heritage, possibilities, tourism importance etc. and to enhance their tourism knowledge.

Travelogue, Painting and Online Quiz competitions in cooperation and coordination with School Education Department and State Education Centre are organized from 27th September 2020 to 30th September 2020 for State’s School Students. These competitions are based on recent World Tourism Day Theme ‘Dekho Apna Desh’. Keeping in mind recent Covid-19 pandemic situation all these Competitions are conducted online in all the 52 Districts of the State.

Over 52,000 Students participated in Online Quiz Competitions, Painting and Travelogue writing competitions, and exhibited their art and knowledge. In the painting competition Garima Rawat stood first, Aryan Rajput second and Nikhil Yadav scored 3rd Position. All the participants are awarded with certificates; Winners are awarded with Medals, Trophies and prizes by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Department of Tourism and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said “Tourism does not just help bring back the happy moments in our lives. It rather plays an important role in the social, cultural, political and economic development of any country. In today’s time, the first need of every country is to strengthen the economy, Madhya Pradesh tourism Board is also making its efforts to make people familiar with the State’s tourism culture and can invite more and more tourists to Madhya Pradesh.”

Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Ms. Sonia Meena, IAS said “The main objective of this competition is to make students aware of the Tourism prosperity, culture and history of the state and to develop confidence in the students to participate in different completions as a team”

All the participating candidates will receive the certificate of Participation from Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board; Winners will be awarded with attractive Prizes and Certificates.

Along with this, People will be exposed to the Tourism Culture and possibilities in the State by various Experts every day from 28th to 30th September 2020 on Radio and Television through Storytelling and discussions on State’s Tourism. Also there will be online discussions of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board official’s with the Stakeholders to Promote tourism in the State.