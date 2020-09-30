Sommet Education appoints high-caliber Digital Board to stimulate 3.0 hospitality studying experience

September 30, New Delhi – Sommet Education, leading worldwide network of first-class higher education hospitality and culinary art schools Les Roches, Glion Institute of Higher Education and Ecole Ducasse, appoints a Digital Board composed of high-caliber experts in order to speed up and nourish digital hospitality studying experience and generate a direct impact on its curriculum worldwide.

For a sustainable approach of digital learning

Sommet Education has been successfully accelerating its digitalization as a response to the pandemic situation.

The digital transformation of the company has been led by a dedicated taskforce including digital and academic members to ensure solutions developed respond with utmost flexibility and academic rigor to the situation and new student’s needs.

A wide range of solutions has been developed in the past months:

– Broadening the scope of learning with contextual and tailor-made courses: from specific academic series focusing on the crisis management “Leading Hospitality Through Turbulent Times” to the 5 000 on-line Certificates delivered and developed on Future Learn on-line learning platform.

– Offering new learning experiences: first phygital and one of a kind Bachelor semester Glion-Les Roches Connect,

– Flexibility in learning methods: implementing Live broadcasting and replay of courses on on-line learning platform to adapt to each individual situation (transport issue, late arrivals, willingness to review course material…),

– Smart technological and innovation investments with virtual enrolment tours, state-of-the art Innovation hubs dedicated on new technologies development in Les Roches Crans-Montana and Marbella Campuses.

– Academic developments of technology-driven programs: Master’s in hospitality strategy and Digital transformation program at Les Roches.

Sommet Education wishes to accelerate this movement and further take the lead on the Future of Hospitality Education and the sustainable integration of Digital learning solutions and new technologies in the curriculums.

The Digital Board

The aim of the Digital Board is to support Sommet Education with digital expertise and propose fresh ideas, services, products and solutions leveraging on digitalization to be implemented in campuses and courses and further integrate digitalization in the learning experiences of the students.

The board is based on the member expertise and worldwide recognition in their field. The first members joining are Roberto Eggs, Chief Marketing and Operating Officer, Executive Board Member at Moncler, Mathieu Lhomme, Strategic Transformation Officer at Danone, Rajay Naik, CEO of Skilled Education, as well as Olivier Younès, PhD, Founding CEO of EXPEN (www.expen.com) & Professor at HEC Paris. The board aims at integrating new members and expertise throughout the development of its reflections.

The Digital Board members will share their expertise and experience in the business applications of new technologies and bring a disruptive and unconventional approach to the education sector supporting its development and talents growth. Their observations, opinions, proposals or recommendations will transform concretely into digital services and products to be experimented and implemented in the group institutions’ campuses and curriculums.

On the appointment of the Digital Board, Benoît-Etienne Domenget, the CEO of Sommet Education said“Over the past months, Sommet Education has proven its ability to adjust to the needs of its students and accelerate its digital transformation. I am very proud and excited to welcome such highly recognized experts to further provide additional stimulus and bring fresh ideas to the existing curriculum thus taking the hospitality studying experience to the third-generation level.”

About Sommet Education

Sommet Education is a unique education group specialized in hospitality management and the culinary arts, committed to delivering an exceptional student experience and developing future talent for the experience industry.

Its hospitality management institutions Glion and Les Roches, with campuses in Switzerland, Spain, China and the UK, provide undergraduate and graduate students from more than 100 countries with an education built on the Swiss model of academic rigor, skills-based learning and dynamic multicultural exposure. The culinary and pastry schools of École Ducasse offer bachelor’s degrees, courses for career changers and continuous professional training, as well as private courses for food enthusiasts, across three campuses in France and through partnerships with overseas universities.

Sommet Education is the only education network with two hospitality institutions ranked among the world’s top three for hospitality education and among the world’s top three for employer reputation (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020).

For more information, visit http://www.sommet-education.com