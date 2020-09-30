EaseMyTrip.com presents India’s first ever film & webseries Taish, produced by Nishant, Rikant & Shivanshu pandey

Co-founders of EaseMyTrip.com, Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti, along with Shivanshu Pandey, are all set to produce a revenge drama web series titled Taish directed by Bejoy Nambiar and stars actors Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Talking about Taish, Shivanshu Pandey said, “Extremely euphoric and excited to announce that our film Taish is releasing on ZEE5, it’s one of the leading OTT platforms. The journey has been a gruelling one but I’m very delighted that the film has turned out to be as we had envisioned it”.

Adding to this Nishant says, “Excited that Taish is finally reaching the audience and I am looking forward to their reactions”. Rikant Pitti too seems extremely happy about Taish and says, “From the plot to the direction and the cast, Taish will have the viewers at the edge of their seat throughout. I can’t wait to see how the audience will react to it.”

Marking first of its kind, Taish will release as web-series and film, so when asked about the idea behind dual release, Shivanshu says, “Idea was to make a film, but the plot demanded the extension, so we’re opting for film and series release. It is a neo-noir film and we didn’t want to compromise on story bit, so we ended up making it what it is: a crime-thriller mini-series.”

“Bejoy’s expertise and excellence with the craft makes him a perfectionist and he has delivered his 100% on this project. His direction and story-telling craft has truly fleshed out the characters and story of the film, and think the audiences are in for a treat” said Shivanshu as he spoke about the director.

EaseMyTrip has always backed unique and interesting projects and forthcoming Taish is no different. The film also resonates with the energy of the company; thrilling, out-of-the-box thinking and not taking the easy path.

After producing big banner hit films like Manikarnika, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Fanney Khan, among others, Taish will be EaseMyTrip.com’s next big thing!

It’s set to premiere on the 29th of October on Zee5 Premium