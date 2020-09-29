Have You Already Started Munching on Bingo! With the ‘Start’ of Cricket Fever

Snacking enhances everyday moments and cricket fans love to munch on something while they are watching their favourite sport. Bingo! is the preferred snacking choice of millions of Indians, elevating their experience while they are glued to their screens from the comfort of their homes. The brand has crafted a new campaign which captures the association of Bingo! with match time in a fun and quirky way while reminding the consumers to grab a pack of their favourite snack as the match ‘starts’.

Known for its distinct, clutter-breaking, youth-centric, witty communication, the new campaign ‘Match Start, Bingo! Start’ takes the consumers on an enthralling journey of a cricket fan who would drop whatever they are doing, the moment they hear a match ‘start’ to be glued to their screens while munching on Bingo!. Be it a romantic proposal, a youthful flirting moment, a friendly shoulder lent to clean the fan at home or a dentist ready to work on his patient’s teeth, everything takes a back seat when the match ‘starts’. With the start of every match, munching on their favourite Bingo! snack has to start.

Commenting on the campaign, ITC Foods spokesperson said, “Cricket in India is an extravaganza that brings individuals together from all walks of life to enjoy and experience an exciting game. At Bingo! our focus is to keep the fun and quirk alive in the lives of consumers. We hope that fans and consumers would enjoy the line-up of enlivening and fun-filled communication Bingo! has in store for the upcoming cricketing season . This year, fans will experience cricket differently, where their homes will turn into a virtual stadium while they enjoy every moment of the match on their screens. We, at Bingo! wanted to remind them of the lip-smacking experience they can enjoy within the safe confines of their homes, without losing out on their spirits, snacks or fun.”

The campaign will be broadcasted across television and digital media.