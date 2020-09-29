New Vivaldi browser on Android has configurable Address Bar and Tab Bar, adds full-page blocking.

Exactly one year after unveiling the first beta of Vivaldi on Android, Vivaldi Technologies releases its new version – Vivaldi 3.3 – with configurable Address Bar and Tab Bar.

Users can move the Address Bar and Tab Bar to the bottom or keep them at the top of the user interface according to their preference. The built-in Tracker and Ad Blocker now support full-page blocking helping users to browse more safely.

Address Bar and Tab Bar, now configurable

Users are not confined to pre-determined and locked settings in Vivaldi. Instead, the browser adjusts to the workflows and preferences of users. And in this update Vivaldi adds more flexibility and options to the Address Bar and Tab Bar.

Recently, Vivaldi moved more functionality to the bottom of its UI such as switching between Panel functions, Bookmarks, History, Notes and Downloads. Similar buttons for enhanced tab functionality were also moved to the bottom allowing users to switch between different types of tabs. Users can now move Vivaldi’s Tab Bar and Address Bar to the bottom or keep them at the top. With these configurable bars, users can make Vivaldi’s UI their own and keep the browser functionality within easy reach.

Unlike other mobile browsers, Vivaldi’s Tab Bar not only solves the problem of out-of-control tabs but, when enabled at the bottom, is easier to use – especially one-handed and on phones or tablets with larger screens. Moving the Address Bar to the bottom of the UI creates more screen space at the top, an area where eyes might naturally focus. Users can also remove these configurable bars for that crucial screen space on mobile devices.

These new additions also add to the variety of options in Vivaldi that are distinctive from other browsers, such as assigning nicknames to search engines and switching quickly between them, taking a screenshot of a full web page with the Page Capture tool, disabling the Status Bar for more screen space, syncing encrypted data safely between different installations of Vivaldi on desktop and Android, and much more.

The built-in Tracker and Ad Blocker, with full-page blocking support

In Vivaldi’s previous version, users got options to enable more blocking lists in the browser, including country-specific blocking lists and even add their own custom lists. This is because users should have the final say on how sites are displayed and which sites should know about them.

Thus, Vivaldi continues to add more capabilities that can be used in blocking lists to block pages. In this update, the Tracker and Ad Blocker get full-page blocking. Users providing their own sets of rules can now use the ‘document’ option in block rules to block whole pages. This is a step towards greater compatibility with the uBlock Origin rule set.

