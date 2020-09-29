Densitron announces new technology partnership with Polecam

KENT, UK, 28 September 2020: Densitron, the global leader in innovative Human Machine Interaction (HMI) and display technology, has announced the formation of a new long-term technology partnership with specialist cameras and accessories manufacturer Polecam. The two companies will seek opportunities in the medical market and elsewhere for a versatile integration of Densitron’s IDS (Intelligent Display System) solution with Polecam’s AutoPod+ Elevation unit for cameras and lighting systems.

In combination the two systems provide a powerful solution for filming, monitoring and displaying critical operations and other procedures in hospitals and medical centres. A popular choice for other applications as diverse as live music, motor racing and professional golf broadcast, the AutoPod+ is a remotely operated programmable telescopic elevation unit featuring up to three motorised legs that is ideally suited to the demanding capture requirements of the medical market. In deployment with Densitron’s IDS solution, it allows systems including PTZ cameras and DMX-controlled lighting to be precisely positioned, controlled and adjusted. The IDS solution can also be integrated into a medical centre’s wider AV infrastructure to allow images to be routed to other operational areas – for instance, rendering it unnecessary for some personnel to scrub up in order to check on the progress of an operation – and to educational theatres and training facilities.

Reuben Such, Global Business Development Director at Densitron, explains that the partnership has evolved out of a “growing awareness of the synergy between the two companies, and the steady increase in demand for IP-based capture, control and monitoring in various medical applications. Through conversations between myself and Polecam founder/owner Steffan Hewitt, it became clear that the combination of IDS and their AutoPod+ unit would give medical staff the ability to capture precisely the footage they require, and then have it be viewable on monitors around a facility. The result is a powerful solution that can be used easily by medical staff with a minimum of training.”

A major showcase project is expected to take place at a UK hospital during the next few months. But although the medical market will be the initial primary target for the partnership, Steffan Hewitt anticipates plenty of opportunities elsewhere.

“Medical is absolutely a core market for Polecam, and I know from conversations that have already taken place that this sort of combined capture, control and monitoring solution will resonate strongly there,” he confirms. “But I think that there are many other potential applications for this solution – including for the coverage of live music events in smaller venues, once concerts are able to resume, and capture of sports events for streaming services – and we look forward to exploring those with Densitron in the future.”