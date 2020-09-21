Amazon.in brings back ‘Grand Gaming Days’

Amazon.in announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ for gaming enthusiasts bringing a host of offers and deals on gaming gadgets. Customers can get great offers and deals on gaming laptops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, LG, HP, Sony, Dell, Alienware, GIGABYTE and more. The sale will be live until midnight.

During Grand Gaming Days, customers can look forward to more savings on their favorite brands with convenient No-cost EMI options and exchange offers. Customers can avail an instant discount of 10% using ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI.

Customers can get up to 35% off on Large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate which enables a better gaming experience. Additionally, they can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with price drop on select models.

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in. All offers are from participating brands and sellers.

Gaming Laptops and Monitors:

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54 15.6-inch Gaming laptop: Immerse yourself in enhanced visual experience with Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54 Gaming Laptop powered by 9th Gen Intel Core i5 9300H processor. This powerful gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM graphics, Acer CoolBoost Technology with twin fans and immersive audio experience with Acer TrueHarmony feature. This gaming laptop is available at a price of INR 64,990.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: The Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop gives a powerful performance with advanced gaming capabilities. It comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 10300H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 graphics that enhances your gaming experience like never before. Get this high-performance gaming laptop at a price of INR 75,990.

LG 24-inch Gaming Monitor: With Flicker-Free technology and a 75Hz refresh rate, this Ultra HD 4K monitor redefines the gaming visual experience. Features like dynamic action sync, black stabilizer and game mode delivers an outstanding picture clarity and gaming optimization.

Gaming Consoles and accessories

PS4 1TB Slim: The Sony PlayStation 4 comes with a stunning new design – slimmer and lighter console packed with a stylish new look and true power. Experience incredibly vivid and vibrant colors with its breathtaking HDR visuals. Popular games such as ‘Spiderman’, ‘Ratchet & Clank’ & ‘Grand Tourismo’ and a 3 month ‘PSN’ subscription are included with the console for INR 27,990.

Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle (1TB) : The 1TB Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle is a must-have. The console encapsulates the urban decay and vibrant Tech of night city with glowing elements, bright panels, color shift effects, and textures. The console design features a half natural & half Cyber enhancement design based on cult Cyberpunk character Johnny silverhand and his bionic arm. Play over 2,200 games including over 600 classics from Xbox 360 and the Original Xbox. Like with the predecessors, you can watch movies in 4K Blu-ray, or stream from Netflix, Amazon and YouTube, or listen to music with Spotify. The limited bundle edition is available for INR 47,989.

Dell Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo: Alienware’s mechanical gaming keyboard comes with 15 programmable macro key functions and onboard memory featuring 13 RGB lighting zones. The advanced gaming mouse offers a configurable gaming experience at a modest value. By fusing intelligent software with gaming-grade performance, the all-purpose mouse features variable DPI switching, 9 programmable buttons and AlienFX to deliver a tactical in-game experience. This combo is available for INR 12,998.

Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset: Dive into the world of intense gaming with Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset. It features best-in-class custom-tuned 50mm 20Hz – 40kHz drivers for a high-resolution experience and unparalleled clarity with Signature Alienware Immersive Audio. It is available at a price of INR 6,999.