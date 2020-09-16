CHETU HONORED AS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2020 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS®

Global Software Development Company Recognized as a Company of the Year in the Computer Software Category and Takes Home Second Stevie Award in 2020

Description: Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, was today named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year category for The 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations in over 63 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Chetu was nominated in the Company of the Year category for Large Computer Software Companies.

Noted for its sustained double-digit growth, diverse industry expertise, impressive revenue generation, and innovation in technology and support solutions, Chetu received high praise from the judges for its 2019 performance.

“Having received two of these prestigious awards this year is beyond humbling and is a true testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire Chetu team” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “We have always maintained that our team members are our greatest resources, and this sustained success is not possible without the incredible work of all of our nearly 1,800 Chetu family members around the world.”

More than 250 executives worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year’s International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations,” said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards. “The commitment we’ve seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with a software delivery model suited to its clients’ needs. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

