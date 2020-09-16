BIODIVERSITY STUDY at Yuvabharathi Public School

A group of eighth graders completed a study on in-campus biodiversity and have compiled their body of work as a book – “Walking closer with nature @ Yuva” which was released in 2016.

The team headed by Ms.Sugamaheswari, Science teacher conducted a study on birds, butterflies, trees and herbs found in the campus. The school believes that these environmental enthusiasts will bloom as profound environmentalists, taxonomists, conservationists, ecologists, wild life biologists and so on. The school owes its thanks to Dr. Pramod, Principal Scientist, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), Dr. M. Palanisamy, Scientist D, Botanical Survey of India, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Campus, Coimbatore, and Dr. P.V. Karunakaran, Principal Scientist, SACON for their guidance given during the course of the study. The biodiversity study is an ongoing project.

And a book was released by Dr. Pramod, Principal Scientist, Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) in 2016