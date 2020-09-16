The Right Way To Get Heating & Air Conditioning Systems Repaired During Quarantine

Moncrief Heating & Air Conditioning, wanted to remind everyone that they’re open for business.

Atlanta, GA – USA | September 15, 2020 — If your furnace is broken, or if your air conditioner is not working, there’s no need to worry. Georgia residents can get their HVAC systems repaired or replaced despite the shelter-in-place orders.

One Georgia HVAC company, Moncrief Heating & Air Conditioning, wanted to remind everyone that they’re open for business. If anyone is experiencing issues with their furnace, heat pump, water heater, air conditioning unit, or plumbing, they’re here to help.

In a statement on their website, https://www.moncriefair.com, they reminded everyone that HVAC companies are considered essential businesses, according to the executive order issued by the City of Atlanta on March 23, 2020. They also wanted to let people know that they are still open during regular business hours and they will not reduce their hours due to the pandemic.

“We are committed to keeping our customers comfortable during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Frank Mutz, President of Moncrief Heating & Air Conditioning. “Home comfort is more important than ever these days. People are staying home, either working from home or spending time with their families, and we want to make sure that everyone’s experience during these turbulent times is as comfortable as possible.”

“Times like these are why we do what we do. Our commitment to home comfort, however, does not mean that we’re putting our technicians or residents at risk. Our technicians will be supplied with face masks, gloves, and shoe covers. They’ve been instructed to comply with social distancing, and we’re able to do all necessary repairs and maintenance without any physical contact with people in the home.”

Mr. Mutz wanted to also educate people on indoor air quality and why it’s important during these times.

“Indoor air quality is more important than ever. A good air purifier like the NuCalgon iWave-R can help kill airborne viruses, bacteria, mold, and mildew, however no air purifier has been tested on COVID-19. They have, however, been tested on other viruses that can cause respiratory symptoms. The important thing is to keep yourself healthy so you’re not as susceptible.”

Moncrief Heating & Air Conditioning wants to remind people that despite the pandemic, it’s still important to get spring maintenance done. They’re offering a 40% off spring maintenance special, ending May 31, 2020.

Mr. Mutz also urges anyone who still has concerns or questions about social distancing and how that affects HVAC repair to call or text at 404-350-2300. There, they can speak to a manager who can give all the needed information.

Press & Media Contact:

Moncrief Heating & Air Conditioning

935 Chattahoochee Ave. NW,

Atlanta, GA 30318

United States

+1 404-350-2300

info@moncriefair.com

https://www.moncriefair.com