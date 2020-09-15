Credence Security Partners with ZeroFOX to Protect Organizations’ Digital Estates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 15, 2020 — As organizations across the region pivot to digital engagement models, social media has become the primary channel for organizations to interact with their customers. Recognizing the need for organizations to assess and address the risks posed by these platforms, Credence Security, a leading regional distributor of specialized solutions in cybersecurity, forensics, governance, risk and compliance, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with ZeroFOX, the leading provider of digital risk protection services.

In the first four months of 2020, ZeroFOX observed a 60% increase in fraud and scams, a 68% increase in malicious domain takedowns, and 145% increase in credential theft. “As organizations continue to build their social presence, they must realize that it offers cybercriminals a new attack vector; bad actors are using social platforms to impersonate organizations and/or executives, phish employees, steal data and siphon revenues, ultimately resulting in an erosion of brand loyalty and trust,” commented Gabe Goldhirsh, Vice President, MEA/APAC Sales, ZeroFOX. “An effective protection approach necessitates continuous monitoring of the vast attack surface, in cooperation with the public platform providers and hosts, to rapidly identify fraudulent activity and immediately stop and remove the threat before damage can occur.”

A leader in the fast-emerging Digital Risk Protection (DRP) market, ZeroFOX safeguards modern organizations from dynamic security risks across social, mobile, surface, deep and dark web, email and collaboration platforms. Using diverse data sources and artificial intelligence-based analysis, the ZeroFOX Platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data leakage, brand hijacking, impersonations, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFOX SaaS technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, the deep & dark web, domains, email and more. ZeroFOX Takedown-as-a-Service helps dismantle attacker infrastructure to thwart future attacks.

In selecting Credence Security as its distribution partner for the Middle East, Pakistan, Africa and India, ZeroFOX was particularly drawn to Credence Security’s market strategy and its singular focus on cybersecurity with a portfolio of like-minded, best-in-class vendors. Credence Security’s longevity and reputation in the market, agile and transparent business model and footprint across key regional markets were also key factors that drove ZeroFOX’s decision.

As the partnership launches, Credence Security will engage with new and existing partners to drive sales of ZeroFOX solutions to enterprises particularly in the BFSI, Government, Media & Entertainment, Real Estate, Retail and Telecoms sectors. For its part, ZeroFOX will invest in upskilling and training regional partners, offer marketing and sales support and weekly threat advisories for customers and prospects.

“A robust digital-first security strategy includes a comprehensive approach that supports the entire digital risk lifecycle — detect, analyze, disrupt, and optimize. Unlike legacy vendors, ZeroFOX delivers an AI-driven, integrated solution that provides security teams with the capabilities they need to secure their public attack surface,” noted Garreth Scott, managing director, Credence Security. “Over the last few years, we have built a strong portfolio of cybersecurity and digital forensics solutions. Partnering with ZeroFOX, gives us a critical complementary solution that will allow us to expand our capabilities and offer regional organizations a suite of solutions to protect their most critical digital assets.”

About Credence Security:

Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA specialty distributor, is a leader in cybersecurity, forensics, governance, risk and compliance. Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative ‘value-add’ solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award winning vendors including AccessData, ESET, Entrust, Magnet Forensics, nCipher, RedSeal aand Trustwave, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity & Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.

About ZeroFOX:

ZeroFOX, the global category leader in digital risk protection services, safeguards modern organizations from dynamic security risks across social media, mobile application, surface, deep and dark web, email and domains, and digital collaboration platforms. With complete global coverage and an Intel-backed artificial intelligence-based analysis engine, the ZeroFOX platform identifies and remediates targeted phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more. The patented ZeroFOX platform technology processes and protects millions of posts, messages and accounts daily across the social and digital landscape, spanning LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, Instagram, Pastebin, YouTube, mobile app stores, domains, cloud-based email and more.

