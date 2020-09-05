A WHO spokeswoman said on Friday it does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.

“We don’t seem to be expecting to work out widespread vaccination until the middle of next year,” spokeswoman Margaret Harris told journalists at an arrangement in Geneva.

WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris said that the worldwide corona vaccine is in advanced clinical trials but no vaccine has yet demonstrated 50 percent of the corona’s preventability. Whereas, in the corona period, any vaccine is expected to be at least 50 percent effective.

Russia granted regulatory approval to a COVID-nineteen vaccine in August once but two months of human testing, prompting some Western consultants to question its safety and efficacy.

