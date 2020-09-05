Elderly Woman Who Was Given 0.0001 Percent Survival Beats COVID-19 After 160 Days

A coronavirus patient in her 70s—Lisette Braeken—who spent 160 days fighting the infection at a hospital in Belgium, including nine weeks in a coma, has been discharged from the hospital after doctors gave the patient a “0.0001 percent chance of survival,” Belgium’s Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) reported.

A doctor reportedly told Braeken’s son Geert: “What happened to your mother here gives me goosebumps. It’s a miracle.”

The patient, from the Dilsen-Stokkem municipality in the Belgian province of Limburg, was given a minimal chance of survival at the start of June.

