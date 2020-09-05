PUBG, The popular game in India, has been banned. There was a tremendous credo among the children about this Chinese game and now Akshay Kumar has come a rival of it.

Inside hours of the ban on PUBG, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has started promoting a ‘desi’ alternative — FAU-G.

While very very little is known about the gameplay, the sport is predicted to be a first-person shooter game and maybe created like PUBG.

FAU-G stands for Fearless And United-Guards, the sport will be made by Bengaluru-primarily based mobile game publisher nCORE Games.

“Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to gift an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also find out about the sacrifices of our troopers. 20percent of the online revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG,” tweeted Akshay Kumar. The official launch date of the game hasn’t been revealed nevertheless.

Source : https://www.webpressglobal.com/entertainment/pubg-mobile-ban-bollywood-super-star-akshay-kumar-to-launch-fau-g-a-rival-to-pubg/