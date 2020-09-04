Mou5ZyZZ Featuring Dewik and Arikado to release New Single Called “This Is House”

This Is House is the upcoming Mou5ZyZZ’s 2nd track released together with Dewik and Arikado as US 3 artists. The track is available on Friday, September 4rd, 2020.

Mou5ZyZZ, also known as Andrew Niman, announced his 2nd collaboration with two artists Dewik and Arikado (both of them are Indian music artists), in the next single release called “This Is House.” “This Is House” is a Tech House genre and will be available on September 4th, 2020 at Mou5 Chee5e Records, and all music platforms worldwide such as Spotify, Tidal, Itunes, Deezer, Apple Music, and many more. With the presence of two artists, Dewik and Arikado, will give richer beats and vibes to the new track of the EDM artist who was born in 1984.

Andrew Niman, or his stage name Mou5ZyZZ ( Pronounced “Mouse Zzz”), is not a newcomer in the EDM music industry. He started his professional music career in 2012 and has written 33 original mixes. His music platforms have also gained more and more popularity in which he has over 122 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify, one of the biggest music platforms in the world.

In 2020, Mou5ZyZZ has released 18 singles and 1 album. His 2020 singles including “Tiger”, “Summer Paradise”, “Exhale”, “Take It Over, 100 Reason’s, and many more. His latest single, “This Is House”, that will be released on September 4th is the collaboration with Dewik, also known as Dikshant Upadhaya (Indian DJ, vocalist, and producer) and Arikado (Tech music composer). The previous production track of these 3 artists’ USA and India collaboration, can be listened to on the track titled “Exhale”. The track presents the dance tech nuances with beats and taps that vibe the listener.

“The three of us have the same vision, Live your life, be free, and be happy. This new track is the result of our long cooperation and friendship. The track also presents our best part as EDM artists. We hope that our new single will inspire fans and newcomers to the EDM genre, “Said Mou5ZyZZ. These 3 artists’ new track is available at https://ditto.fm/this-is-house-mou5zyzz-dewik-arikado.

About Mou5ZyZZ

Mou5ZyZZ a.k.a. Andre Niman is an American DJ, producer, and composer. He has collaborated with several Dj and artists such as DJ Waffles, Yago Music, Arikado, Dewik, and many more. On January 25th, 2020, Mou5ZyZZ established his own label called Mou5 Chee5e Records.

Mou5ZyZZ Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/mou5zyzz/

https://instagram.com/mou5chee5erecords?igshid=lqrj2bjdar75

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6H2LGB5CAdk0wlV0ehb0B2?si=WMh6Om43Q8iAKHTE1i2mBw

https://www.facebook.com/Mou5ZyZZ

https://soundcloud.com/mou5zyzz

About Dewik

Dewik a.k.a Dikshant Upadhaya is an Indian DJ , vocalist, and producer.

Dewik Social media:

https://instagram.com/dewikofficial?igshid=1aeq7e6fid9wu

https://www.facebook.com/dikshant.upadhaya.7

https://www.facebook.com/arjit.bhatia.7

About Arikado

Arikado is a tech music composer. Along with Mou5ZyZZ and Dewik, he released a new single “This Is House”. Arikado has released several singles previously, such as Solitary, Exhale, No Silence, LET’S ROCK, and Acid Sweet.

Arikado Social Media:

https://instagram.com/arikadomusic?igshid=zrcazmgnvi7h

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2xW9HR83bVVzYywihjoJTh?si=KpjWOHA1T96qXfKp59VVTQ