Mali: Colonel Assimi Goita Thanks the King for Morocco’s Active Contribution to Resolving the Crisis in Mali

The leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People in Mali, Colonel Assimi Goita, expressed his thanks to King Mohammed VI for the active contribution of Morocco in the efforts to resolve the crisis in Mali.

Berlin, Germany., September 1, 2020 — 15 km from Bamako, an audience was granted, at the military camp of Kati, to the Moroccan Ambassador in Mali. During this meeting, Colonel Assimi Goita expressed “his deep gratitude” to the King of Morocco for the active contribution of the Kingdom to resolve the crisis. The leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People in Mali recalled, in this regard, that the Ambassador of Morocco was the first diplomat to make contact with the new authorities on August 20th. Colonel Assimi Goita also welcomed the long-standing relations and the fruitful partnership between the two countries.

The two parties took the opportunity to discuss the latest developments in Mali following the events that took place in Aug. 18. Colonel Assimi Goita informed the Moroccan diplomat about the measures taken to calm the situation. He also assured that the political transition will be discussed between the different components of the Malian society.

The new Malian leader’s appreciation for Morocco’s efforts in Mali comes after the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for a “peaceful civil transition, allowing a rapid and supervised return to constitutional order.” In a statement, Morocco says that it has full confidence that its “Malian brothers” will “draw on the values of peace and national harmony rooted in them” in the aftermath of the coup. The statement concluded that Morocco remains fully committed to the “serenity and stability of Mali,”.

Prior to the coup, Morocco and Mali maintained a close partnership, particularly on issues of regional security and migration.

About Friends of Morocco:

Friends of Morocco (FOM), active since 1988, is an organisation of Americans and Europeans, mostly returned volunteers, with experience in Morocco with an interest in promoting political, educational, cultural, charitable, social, literary and scientific exchanges between Morocco and the rest of the world. FOM is a non profit organisation with the headquarter is in the USA and chapters around the world. The main objective of Friends of Morocco is to promote Morocco and to build bridges and connect people who have fallen in Love with this country, adopted its culture and made it their 2nd home. Friends of Morocco is a nonprofit organization with branches around the world.

Contact:

Elle P. Wolfgang

Friends of Morocco

Berlin, Germany

015213454385

tcprelease@gmail.com

http://www.freundevonmarokko.de/