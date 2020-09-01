Like the Submersible from last year, the textured sailcloth surface on this reference combined with replica panerai radiomir watches signature sandwich-dial architecture yields a super-cool aesthetic that’s not just different from any Panerai to date but also different from any other America’s Cup partnership watch that I’m aware of. Personally, I’ve always loved the sleek, function-rich nautical tool watches that emerge from the watch world’s many partnerships with America’s Cup sailing teams, though I really wish that the America’s Cup branding — and especially the edition or year for which the partnership is being commemorated — were relegated to the caseback. In this particular instance, the caseback already has plenty of cool embellishment (including a neat engraving of an AC75 mono-hull sailboat) containi

Sandwiched between a graded blue dial — all the rage these days — and a micro-sandblasted titanium caseback is replica panerai watches Caliber P.9010 that provides three days of power reserve, replenished by a self-winding rotor. The operating frequency matched to this extended power reserve is the modern 4 Hertz rate, which renders the 72-hour reserve that much more impressive.