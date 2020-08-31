Speakers’ Corner: Why Virtual Webinar Is The New Marketing Norm During And After The COVID-19 Pandemic

It is undeniable how the COVID-19 has changed the way businesses operate. Apart from work-from-home and staggered-working-hour arrangements, marketing endeavours have also heavily shifted into the digital realm. For instance, virtual webinar keynote speakers have seen an increase in their speaking engagements over the Internet gigs during the pandemic.

According to a study, the number of webinars increased by 330 percent in March. Additionally, the number of webinar participants double every month. With its wide reach, it is no wonder why around 73% of marketers consider this method as one of the most efficient means of creating new opportunities and growing a business.

Here are six reasons why this marketing tool is effective under what is called the new norm and even after the pandemic.

They overcome geographical restrictions. Like what virtual webinar keynote speakers can attest, many webinars today now have a broader audience demographics. As going digital becomes more punctuated during this period — with people now having more time to attend virtual events — it comes as no surprise why more and more businesses are conducting online seminars to promote their brand.

They help generate quality leads. People who sign up for webinars are considered great leads — these are the audiences who took the time and effort to participate in hit event, signifying their interest in your topics and products or services.

They are platform where you can better understand your audience. Webinars are highly flexible virtual events — you can conduct live polls and Q&As and the like, which in turn help you better understand your viewers and potential customers. With this advantage, you can craft more strategies as to how you can build customer relationships even digitally.

They establish your authority in your field. From the way you promote your webinars to the actual program proper to the credibility of your Virtual webinar speakers, these digital events offer several means in which you can reinforce your credibility and reputation as a brand.

They significantly raise brand awareness. Speaking of strengthening your brand, webinars are regarded as an effective way of introducing your business into new, potential customers. More people are now browsing the web more frequently than before, and with the right strategies, you can maximise the reach of your online event — with only minimal costs.

They provide content to your digital platforms. Another benefit of online events featuring notable virtual webinar speakers is that the videos you will produce can be repurposed and reuploaded across your digital media assets. This will help you supply your platforms with quality content, that can translate to better search engine rankings.

