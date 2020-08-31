Automated Gantt Chart Software & Roadmaps by Talygen

Gone are the days when kicking off any project was the biggest challenge due to the lack of resources, effective planning, and automated tools. However, today Gantt Charts have made project management quick and simple. Getting the right candidate involved in the right project is easier with automatic Gantt chart software that features clear visualization of entire project activities.

To help you get tailor-made Gantt charts and resource planning charts, Talygen is here. It is a business management automation platform that offers robust Gantt Charts to enable you to manage complex project information and resources.

Talygen provides a simple solution to create customizable Gantt charts for your business and visualize project timelines in one place. It offers a one-stop destination to all-sized industries to transform project management with professionally designed Gantt Charts. The cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform allows teams and managers to add multiple projects, view visual data, set deadlines, and achieve goals-all within a single tool.

Interactive and User-Friendly Gantt Chart Software

Talygen provides many good reasons to use Gantt charts for project management such as:

• Clear and Visual Representation

• Ease to Manage Task Priority

• Real-Time Project Visibility

• Easy to Manage Gantt Charts

• Updated Percentage of Task Completion

• Quick Access to Task Information

• Enables Effective Time Management

• Graphical Reporting of Simple to Complex Projects

• Gantt Chart Task Dependencies

• Parent-Child Task Relationship

• Drag & Drop Time Blocks

• Effortless Project Tracking to Monitor Progress

• Two-Dimensional Representation of Data

To learn how to create specialized Gantt Charts and manage project timelines with a click, visit the Talygen website!

About Talygen

Since 2009, Talygen gained a foothold in the market by providing an industry-leading SaaS platform to businesses to help them automate and regulate remote work. The all-in-one Talygen, cloud-based solution empowers all-sized organizations and brings them the comfort of managing the entire business efficiently. This fully-featured web-based application is available in 15 languages worldwide to assist clients and users customize and systemize workflows on the go.

Project planning and scheduling without Gantt charts and resource planning charts can be strenuous and unclear. Therefore, organizations need advanced tools that provide precision control, enhanced communication, easy breakdown of tasks, and more.

To get started with Talygen’s fast and easy-to-use Gantt Charts, feel free to visit https://talygen.com/freetrial and request a demo.