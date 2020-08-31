The Royal Hotel Reopens for Visitors in Need of Accommodation Amidst the Pandemic

The Royal Hotel is happy to announce that it has reopened its doors for guests, assuring everyone that they are following industry and government-mandated health and hygiene protocols to keep their premises clean, secure and comfortable during the pandemic.

[UNITED KINGDOM, 09/01/2020] The Royal Hotel reopens its doors to visitors after closing temporarily due to the 2019 Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Bath-based luxury hotel has passed its COVID-19 industry standard, as confirmed by The National Tourist Organisations of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Whilst operations have resumed, and the hotel has maintained a ‘business-as-usual’ run, The Royal Hotel has implemented practices designed to protect both employees and guests.

Health and Safety Measures for a Safer Hotel Experience

Once visitors enter the hotel, they will be greeted by a protective Perspex screen installed at the reception desk. The Royal Hotel’s reception team also regularly sanitises touchpoints in the foyer, lobby and guest facility areas. To limit physical contact between the receptionists and guests, all payments are made via credit or debit card. The keys for each bedroom are also sanitised and placed in sealed envelopes before given to guests.

The Royal Hotel has established a ‘safe haven’ against COVID-19 with their health and cleanliness protocols for the bedroom. The hotel’s housekeeping team is given additional time to carry out a more intensive clean and sanitisation of each bedroom. All guests are provided with a small bottle of sanitiser.

Quality and Value Guaranteed

Despite the additional health and safety protocols, The Royal Hotel still maintains its standard of quality and value. Guests will find a hospitality tray in their bedroom. The tray comes with a selection of teas, mineral water, hot chocolate and cafetière ground coffee, which are replenished regularly during the guests’ stay.

About The Royal Hotel

With a longstanding tradition of delivering hospitality to the highest standards, The Royal Hotel has been serving guests for more than 150 years. Located in the heart of Bath, the hotel is a few minutes away from the city’s best attractions.

Guests who wish to book a room may visit www.royalhotelbath.co.uk.