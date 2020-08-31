Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rajniesh Duggall, Rishaab Chauhaan, Deepshikha grace the launch of new brand store

Entrepreneur and producer Raj Nawani launches his 7th outlet of household brand Lofa in Mumbai suburbs on Sunday August 30th, 2020. Graced the launch were his well wishers from Bollywood. Actors Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rishaab Chauhaan, Deepshikha Nagpal, Rajniesh Duggall and Sunil Pal came in to support the new venture.

The event started with the ribbon cutting ceremony where Krushna Abhishek along with Kashmera Shah and Deepshikha Nagpal participated.

Raj Nawani says, “This is our 7th store and it has everything that family needs under one roof. Our products are value for money and I assure that customers won’t leave the store without buying anything.”

Comedian cum actor Sunil Pal said, “You can come here with your entire family. I congratulate Raj (Nawani) bhai for his new outlet and very proud of him.”

Actor Rajniesh Duggall said, “It is such an auspicious time to launch the store where you can get house hold things. It is their 7th store and Raj bhai is like a family. I assure you al that it is the best place for the entire family.”

Deepshikha Nagpal says, “The collection is superb here. I loved the whole color scheme and vibe of the whole outlet. I came to support my producer-friend Raj, who treats me like his family.”

Popular comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek was seen along with his actress-wife Kashmera Shah and brother, who debuted in Bollywood last year Rishaab Chauhaan. They said, “We are very thrilled to be here and support Raj Nawani’s new venture. It has some amazing collection like unique spray bottles etc.”