Stratton Security Enables Armed Security Guard to Protect Commercial Property and Private Assets

Stratton Security’s Armed Security Guards are trained personnel capable of handling all security situations and providing hospitality to its clients.

Commercial buildings like offices, banks, shopping malls, hotels, apartments, and restaurants require more security protection than regular buildings such as residential and real estate. Commercial buildings often become criminal targets. And security forces are required to be able to detect the potential criminal acts such as theft and vandalism. Therefore, the role of reliable and skillful security personnel is mandatory.

Securing commercial property or private assets becomes essential as the securities issues are increasing. Business owners understand that securing commercial properties is not an easy task. They need to consider hiring a security service near me when the need for security increases. Partnering with professional security services like Stratton Security allows business owners to focus on growing their businesses and feel safer as they hire skilled and trained armed personnel.

Armed security companies Stratton Security’s personnel are those who are trained in handling firearms with high standard protocols. Usually, they come from police or military background, such as former military veterans, off duty police officers, and federal agents. Thus, they have several years of experience in handling firearms as well as trained frequently on safe firearms practices. Hiring firearm personnel regulations are different in some states. Therefore, the client must know the regulation applied.

Stratton Security is a reliable private security service in Texas and provides a diverse range of security services, including armed security guard and unarmed security guard. The best value from hiring a security guard from Stratton Security is they are skillful in handling the most security situations and good communication skills. According to the company representative, the company focuses on prevention from criminal acts. They will ensure the security condition of the building, by monitoring CCTV, patrolling the surrounding area, as well as ensuring security conditions from other security networks. Thus, the building will be fully protected all day all night.

About Stratton Security

Stratton Security is a leading Texas private security based in Dallas, TX. They offer customized top-notch security services for residential and commercial buildings as well as construction sites, and events. The company focuses on prevention and hospitality to clients and their assets. Stratton Security is available in the area, including Dallas, Allen, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, and Forth Worth. For security consultation or to learn more about Stratton Security’s services, please visit http://www.strattonsecuritytx.com/.

