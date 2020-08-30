How to find a successful software developer

The search for Jedi developers can be very long and tedious. In my practice, there are dozens of projects for different companies, and over the years, I have developed a system for evaluating contractor companies.

My recommendation: you need to build your system of criteria (price per hour, style of communication, availability, experience with the necessary type of applications, etc.) and evaluate contractors.

The one who has collected from 70% gets to the “next round,” and so the winner is gradually selected. This system has not failed me once yet. More useful information can be found in the article How to Find a Rock Star Developer