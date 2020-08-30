March 8th, 2020

DataNumen TAR Repair Supports to Repair 7-Zip TAR Files

DataNumen has released DataNumen TAR Repair v2.1, a powerful Windows utility program that makes it easy for users to repair all kinds of TAR files. The latest update includes the support to TAR files created by 7-Zip.

TAR archive file is widely used in various Unix systems. People use it to archive multiple files, to simplify the copy, move or other operations. When a TAR archive is corrupt or damaged, the built-in tar command will not be able to fix it. With DataNumen TAR Repair, you can repair the archive and quickly get as much data back as possible, so to minimize the loss in file corruption.

Main features:

1.Support to fix all kinds of Unix TAR files.

2.Support to repair TAR files on corrupted medias, such as floppy disks, Zip disks, CDROMs, etc.

3.Support to repair a batch of TAR files.

4.Support to fix TAR files as large as 2 TB(2048 GB).

5.Support to find and select the TAR files to be repaired on the client computer.

6.Integrated with Windows shell, so you can repair TAR file with context menu in the Explorer easily.

7.Support drag & drop operation.

8.Support command line parameters.

Price and availability

DataNumen TAR Repair is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The program is free for personal, non-commercial use. The cost of a business license starts from 11.95 USD. Please visit the product page for detailed pricing information: https://www.datanumen.com/tar-repair/

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them. For more information about the company and its products please visit https://www.datanumen.com/company/.

Links:

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/tar-repair/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/tar-repair/dtar.exe

Contacts:

Alan Chen

President and CEO

pr@datanumen.com

+1-800-599-0398