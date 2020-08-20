Future Electronics Features Microchip Development Boards in Latest Issue of The Edge

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) August 20, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Microchip SAM-IoT and AVR-BLE Development Boards.

Microchip SAM-IoT WG and AVR-BLE Development Boards help you get from concept to design to implementation easily and efficiently. With the ease of Microchip development tools that work seamlessly with the PIC®, AVR® and SAM microcontrollers (MCUs), SAM microprocessors (MPUs) and dsPIC® Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs), you can choose from a wide array of development boards such as the SAM-IoT and AVR-BLE. They support various Microchip architectures, devices and technologies.

For an overview of the two Microchip Development Boards, visit the following link:

https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/new-featured-products/microchip-sam-iot-avr-ble-development-boards

To qualify for a 3FF SIM Card, fill out this form. https://futureelec.wufoo.com/forms/q1twfhzi1yi2t2n/

With the purchase of the AVR-BLE Development Board.

