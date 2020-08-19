MilkieShakes – hot new single “Ain’t No Rush”

Teajoint Records, Austria and BDM Records, USA today announced the new single release of the song “AIN’T NO RUSH” by Vienna-based singer MilkieShakes.

Breaking Down Musical Borders: MilkieShakes mixes genres, crosses countries, national and international.

Her debut hit single “I Am Free” released in 2018, was topping both national and international sales and airplay charts and opening doors for collaborations and catapulting her into the world of a socialite.

The success of her second single “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is” kept building on the success of the first and expanded her popularity and media presence.

As a presenter for the TV show “Feicht on Tour”, running for years, she has an edge over many music artists and bands due to her extensive exposure.

Known for creating a special kind of Pop genre, a symbiosis of powerful, energetic happy melodies and infectious dance beats, she enjoyed a great chart positioning in all of the G.S.A. (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), as well as Asia (K-Pop, J-pop) and the UK respectively.

When MilkieShakes cranks it up on stage, audiences are treated to a melody onslaught which is designed to let you hum along immediately and sing along after you hear the hook just a couple of times, states a leading music tabloid in the UK.

After several hit releases, she is now embarking on a campaign for equality and empowerment of women and all genders with her new single “Ain’t No Rush”, which was mixed and mastered at BDM Studios/LA, and recorded at Teajointrecords Studios/Vienna under the guidance and supervision of producer Felix Okon.

MilkieShakes’ music is available worldwide via digital download and streaming through iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and many other online music distribution services.

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/aint-no-rush-single/1525769561

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/251l5gsHxLDgUZr6rxFRJa?si=i6doipVSTCKVQUSDVn8epg

“Ain’t No Rush” / official video:

https://www.youtube.comwatchv=XNSAzf0Wg8c&feature=youtu.be

