Extended Reality at AED Studios

Antwerp, Belgium, Jul 23, 2020 — Starting in September, AED Studios in Lint will offer TV, film and event producers the opportunity to use a high-tech XR studio. Extended reality (XR) is the umbrella term for virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) and other immersive technologies. At the XR studio, the physical and digital worlds are perfectly connected, allowing for new, expanded and unique possibilities for audiovisual productions.

The XR Studio is a partnership between a number of specialized European companies (AED Display, MalfMedia, AV Wizard, by Lex Concept Design Control and Eurogrip) which fitted the Studio 4 complex at Lint with a high-tech XR setup. By using premium LED screens (floor and side wall screens), real-time rendering by powerful media servers, camera tracking systems and streaming facilities, the installation is immediately ready to use for interactive business presentations and for recording film and TV programmes.

Thanks to the cooperation of numerous partners who have the greatest expertise in every part of this project, the possibilities are almost endless. Film and television makers will have access to the best technology to make their production process more efficient and with fewer limitations. The events industry can take XR Studio presentations, meetings and product launches to the next level thanks to the fusion of reality and the virtual world. The technology creates a unique viewing experience.

Glenn Roggeman, CEO of AED Group: “Using this technology, we can focus on a broad range of audiovisual productions. Here film producers can shoot special scenes and effects, television makers can create interactive sports and fiction programmes or shows with a virtual audience and companies can turn their most ambitious ideas into dazzling presentations or commercials. The possibility of ‘set extension’ provides us with a unique way of adding virtual images, effects or elements to the shot in real time and allows the people actually on set to be immersed in a total experience. There are only a few such studios available worldwide, and we are proud to also offer them in Belgium. Our customers will now have access to the same technology already used in Hollywood productions such as The Mandalorian, Nighthawks, Star Wars and others”.

During the month of August, potential users can familiarize themselves with the new technology during six live demo days (13-14, 20-21 and 27-28 August). You can register by emailing info@aedstudios.com.

About AED Studios:

AED Studios is the largest media complex in the Benelux, located in Lint (Antwerp), and offers a full range of infrastructure for the production of films, TV programmes, show and tour rehearsals and events. On site there are 16 studios, 5 backstage rooms with 42 hotel rooms and 17 apartments, 5,000m2 of office space, a public foyer, warehouses, a clothing and carpentry workshop, a heliport and a restaurant. – www.aedstudios.com

