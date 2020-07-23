Happy Easy Cooking with Tefal’s New Thermo-spot® Patented Technology: Hard Titanium

Tefal, world number 1* brand in cookware and a leader in kitchen electrics and linen care has launched its New Thermo-spot® technology, a smart temperature indicator which guarantees not only healthy and delicious cooking but also promises optimal energy consumption. Starting to cook at ideal temperature actually helps to preserves nutrients and avoid fumes, achieve best texture, coloration and flavor with no excess of gas/electricity consumption! A red dot at the centre of the pan turns bright red when the pan is placed over heat for a few minutes, and this is the time when it is pre-heated and ready to use.

Tefal is world’s number 1* in cookware owing to its cutting-edge and 3 times long-lasting Hard Titanium + coating. Its patented Thermo-spot® technology is a smart temperature indicator that lets you know when the pan is ready for cooking. It guarantees that the food will be healthy and delicious even after multiple uses, as the pan is equipped with optimal energy consumption technology. Low consumption of energy not only adds to the life of the product but also helps the environment in various ways .

Hard Titanium+-It comes with the thermo-spot technology which helps in healthy and delicious cooking. This range is especially designed with exclusive hard base Titanium excellence coating which resists up to three times longer. Additional focus has been given to handle; it is extra robust and welded to ensure comfortable cooking. It has an interior coating of Tefal Titanium Excellence and an exterior coating of PTFE Non-stick for easy cleaning and convenient cooking. This range is compatible with all heat sources and has uniform heat diffusion which results in evenly cooking every time. The range comprises of wok pan, fry pan and pancake pan. The price range of this product starts from INR xxx and goes up to INR xxx.

Tefal Hard Titanium + range is a best in class range with:

o New Patented Thermo-spot® Technology, a smart temperature indicator for healthy and delicious cooking and optimal energy consumption. Starting to cook at ideal temperature actually helps to preserves nutrients and avoid fumes, achieve best texture, coloration and flavour with no excess of gas/electricity consumption!

o Titanium Excellence exclusive hard base coating with Titanium Particles and anti -scratch layers for ultra-resistance and Durability

o Compatible with all Heat source: Induction, Gas, Electric, Ceramic and Halogen

o Larger Induction base

o Non-stick exterior coating for easy cleaning.

o Extra Robust, welded handle to ensure ease of use & Longevity.

o Warranty 2 years

o Respect for Health & Environment: PFOA free coating, No Lead & Cadmium used., Recyclable product