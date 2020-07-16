ElcomSoft Phone Breaker 9.60 and Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.10 streamline iCloud data analysis

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 9.60 delivers refreshed looks with significantly handier cloud access. The new build breaks down the 17 iCloud categories (that’s not counting the backups or files in iCloud Drive) into three large groups: iCloud Synced Data, iCloud Drive and iCloud Backups.

The Synced Data category now aggregates some 17 data types, and this list is set to grow. Parts of the Synced Data set are end-to-end encrypted, and are not available to the law enforcement when Apple serves a government request.

The iCloud Drive category holds both the user’s files and documents (e.g. PDF files) the user consciously stores in their iCloud Drive, but also files downloaded in Safari, standalone backups to some third-party apps etc. There is no easy way to extract the downloaded files and third-party app backups without third-party tools.

Finally, the iCloud Backups category contains valuable information stored in device backups even if synchronizations are turned on. Apple understands the value of iCloud backups, and is constantly working on improving (or simply changing) protection. Recently, we have noticed a change in the data format of iCloud backups. Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 9.60 accommodates to the change, now correctly downloading and processing iCloud backups in the ‘new’ format.

Elcomsoft Phone Viewer 5.10 can now display keychain records including those extracted from local backups, during the course of physical acquisition or downloaded from the cloud. This functionality was previously exclusive to Elcomsoft Phone Breaker – now finally available in the proper tool. In addition, the update adds support for all the data types extracted by Elcomsoft Phone Breaker.

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker and Elcomsoft Phone Viewer remain the most powerful all-in-one iOS extraction tools on the market. Supporting local backups and offering extensive cloud acquisition options including cloud backups, iCloud Drive and some 17 categories of synchronized data (including point-to-point encrypted types), Elcomsoft Phone Breaker is a tool no mobile forensic specialist should go without. Our cloud forensic tools are the fastest, most complete, and the most compatible on the market, delivering law enforcement professionals significantly more evidence than Apple themselves.

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker release notes:

All synced iCloud data is grouped together and can be downloaded at once, including iCloud Photos and Keychain

Fixed the problem decrypting some files in iCloud backups

Fixed the downloading of Wi-Fi information from some iCloud accounts

Fixed SMS authentication (note: available in the Forensic edition only)

Detecting iCloud for Windows installed from Microsoft Store

Minor UI fixes and improvements

Internal improvements in iCloud data downloading and processing

