Apollo Clinic launches specialized “FEVER CLINICS” for quick and accurate fever management

July 16, 2020, Bengaluru : With temperature being one of the prime indicators of COVID-19, Apollo Clinics, a division of the Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited announced the launch of specialized “Fever Clinics” across India , to address public fears about fever and other related symptoms. In the current scenario, due to people’s fears about the novel coronavirus pandemic, panic sets in when there are symptoms such as fever due to an inability to find out whether it could be related to COVID-19 or not. To address the concerns of the public, the Apollo Fever Clinic will provide the correct diagnosis and management of the fever. Apollo Clinic has launched 29 such fever clinics across the country, of which 10 are in Bengaluru.

The Apollo “Fever Clinic” is a specialized service offered within the Apollo Clinic set up; where inpatients can consult if they have fever or fever-related issues, which the physician would evaluate, diagnose and eventually treat. Keeping the safety of the patients in mind, Apollo Clinic has initiated the procedures like separate entry and exit gates for the patients, separate rooms for treating patients who have symptoms such as fever, and separation of non-fever patients from others so that contact between them is minimised and social distancing is also followed. If patients require any further treatment then he/she will be redirected to the nearest Apollo Hospitals with an eligibility for priority admission.

“We believe that Apollo Clinics will be able to provide patients convenient, accessible and quality care and at the same time, reassure them and their families by providing correct diagnosis and management backed by a strong clinical pathway. In line with the Karnataka Government’s directive dated 24th June 2020, that private hospitals should set up fever clinics across the state and the fact that cities like Bangalore have seen a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the decision to set up fever clinics bears testimony to this.” Said Dr. Ajay Gangoli Director- Medical Services, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited

The facility has been segregated to ensure that all patients are initially screened as per ICMR guidelines and those with symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to continue their treatments as per the Government and ICMR guidelines. The complete safety of the patients, doctors and staff is ensured using rigorous infection control and cleaning protocols to prevent transmission of infectious diseases. Service delivery will take place in such a way that it does not expose patients with fever to those who are asymptomatic. The Fever Clinic initiative will also go a long way in assisting the state and central governments, in their efforts in dealing with the pandemic.

The fever screening service will be available across all Apollo Clinics in Bangalore from 1st July 2020. Appointments for this service can be made by logging on to www.apolloclinic.com or by dialling the helpline number 1860 500 7788.

About Apollo Clinic:

Apollo Clinic is a network of multi-specialty clinics run by Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL). AHLL is one of the largest players in the retail healthcare segment in India.

Each Apollo Clinic is committed to not only providing consistently superior quality health care services but also addressing the day-to-day health care needs of the family. To maximize convenience and comfort, Apollo Clinic is an integrated model and offers facilities for Specialist Consultation, Diagnostics, Preventive Health Checks and Pharmacy, all under one roof.

Apollo Clinics offer key specialties and super specialties, to ensure that no matter what the problem is, it can help you come out of it. With state-of-the-art facilities, expert physicians, and the best-in-class technology, as well as trained technicians and support staff, Apollo Clinics have an answer to any query. With branches across India, you can be assured that Apollo Clinic, the best clinic for consultation, will be there to help you, no matter where you go. For appointments call 18605007788 or log on to www.apolloclinic.com