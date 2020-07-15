Shocking! Daroga Happu Singh gets blackmailed, and you won’t believe by whom!

The dashing Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) can rip apart anyone with his savage personality. However, in the brand-new episodes of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan on &TV, Happu will be seen falling prey to a blackmailer who wants to kill him! Happu first receives a mysterious medal and afterwards a murder threat! Viewers are in for a thrilling turn of events back to back in the upcoming episodes of the show. The truth will be an absolute gamechanger for audiences! What is the medal for, and why is Happu being blackmailed? Read on!

It all starts with Happu receiving a medal. The letter of the purpose of the medal is missing, but Happu is suddenly on cloud nine! He starts to think very highly of himself. It invokes a sense of high self-pride in him, and he starts to treat his near and dear ones proudly. He even starts acting up with his Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri). But someone out there wants to teach him a lesson! And soon he receives a call from a blackmailer, telling him to perform specific tasks or else he will be bumped off. It sets Happu straight, but only for a while. Soon Happu finds out about his blackmailer and turns the game around!

Talking about this thrilling new plot in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Yogesh Tripathi says, ” The upcoming episodes in the show will be a total roller coaster ride! Aaj Tak Koi Mai-ka-laal Paida Nahi Hua Jo Daroga Happu Singh Ko blackmail Kar Sake. Blackmailer Happu Ke Peeche, Happu blackmailer Ke Peeche, too much fun! Audiences are in for some super-duper thrill and a lot of drama and comedy!”

Will Happu Singh teach the blackmailer a lesson or is this yet another trap? Who sent Happu the medal and is there a connection with the threat?

In the fresh episodes of &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Daroga Happu Singh, his ‘Dabangg Dulhan’ Rajesh and his obstinate mother Katori Amma’s ‘gharelu’ misadventures and comic tragedies will continue with a lot more Zabardast and Mazedaar plots with unexpected twists that will surely leave the audience in splits.

