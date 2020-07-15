Press Release: Surrogacy Center of Philadelphia to Attend Lancaster Baby Shower

Surrogacy Center of Philadelphia will be attending the virtual Lancaster Baby Shower event, which takes place on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

At the Surrogacy Center of Philadelphia, we build families. Whether you want to become a parent or wish to become a surrogate, you’ll discover that our organization supports you no matter where you live. We have more than ten years of experience helping people create families and build loving bonds with their new children.

To showcase our services to as many people as possible, we’ll be attending the Lancaster Baby Shower. When you attend the virtual event, speak with one of our staff members. We’re happy to answer any questions you have about the surrogacy process.

And don’t forget, sign up with us at the event to complete a simple screening, and we’ll give you a $250 signing bonus. That’s right. All you need to do is attend the event and complete the screening to get the bonus. By choosing to become a gestational carrier, you improve your financial situation and give the gift of hope to couples who want to begin their own families.

You’ll get all the support you need and expect from our professional staff and local coordinators. You can learn more about becoming a gestational carrier on our website.

The event resented by Penn Medicine, the Lancaster Baby Shower is Pennsylvania’s largest such event. Whether you are a mom, mom-to-be, you’ll be able to check out hundreds of new and exciting products focused on parenting, families, birth, and pregnancy.

This year’s event is the first time the Lancaster Baby Shower has been an “all virtual” affair, but it promises to be just as fun and educational as always.

It’s free to attend, but pre-registration is required at the official website for the Lancaster Baby Shower.

Contact info:

Name: Andrea Hoshmand Mcafee

Surrogacy Center of Philadelphia

Address: 4230 Main Street, Philadelphia PA 19127

Phone: +1 215-613-4733

Email: info@philadelphiasurrogates.com

