Ingersoll-Rand (India) geared up to roll out mission critical products for its customers across industries in 2020~2021

Ingersoll Rand, a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies has announced the launch of new rotary screw compressor and small recip in India. The announcement comes as a part of company’s larger plans of launching an extensive product portfolio in the year 2020~21 in India over the coming months. These products will bring the best of trusted Ingersoll Rand and Gardener Denver technologies.

Two new products launched includes small air-cooled reciprocating in 3HP-25HP and new rotary screw in 7.5-11kw. The CompAir reciprocating compressor launched is designed for heavy industrial applications to provide quality and performance to exceed customer’s requirements. While the 7.5-11kw rotary screw compressors ensures maximum uptime through its rugged design, better efficiency through integrated compression module and compact footprint to save floor space.

All products under the current brand will carry the traditional values of Ingersoll Rand products – Efficiency, Reliability and Productivity to help customer’s get better and cost-efficient results.

Amar Kaul, Chairman and Managing Director, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited said, “Ingersoll Rand over the years has been known for introducing reliable and energy efficient products with applications across critical industries, helping them enhance productivity. The merger of Ingersoll Rand with Garden Denver will help offer our customers with a more robust and holistic product and services portfolio.” He further said, ““The past few months have been critical for businesses, and we at Ingersoll Rand have ensured a continuous support to our customers even during the lockdown to enable them in their efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. We used this period (lockdown phase due to Covid-19) to increase our investments and resources on new products innovation and accelerate the launches”. Ingersoll Rand will be launching a series of innovative products in India over a couple of months this year.

Post the merger, Ingersoll Rand globally has been working with more than 16,000 employees. The combined company produces mission-critical flow creation systems, including air compressors, pumps, blowers, the well-known Club Car brand of electric vehicles and systems for fluid management, loading and material handling. The company has been operating in Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions and Specialty Vehicle Technologies. The current and upcoming launches will primarily be from Small-scale sector, Automotive and Light industry – catering to the needs of Painting, fabrication, and maintenance industries.

The company is committed to helping make life better. It is providing innovative and mission-critical industrial, energy, medical and specialty vehicle products and services across 40+ respected brands designed to excel in even the most complex and harsh conditions where downtime is especially costly.

During Covid-19 outbreak, Ingersoll Rand continued servicing mission-critical products that support essential sectors on the front lines of minimizing the spread and fighting the impact of COVID-19, including the healthcare and public health, food, transportation and logistics, critical manufacturing, energy and defense industrial sectors.