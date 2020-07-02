Which 2k compete occasion will you be playing this week? This question applies to the events which will go on in the park inside MyCareer. This question also has no answers so players can choose any of the choices of going to any of the events, if they no intention. This query marks the one of the episodes that contain answers that are wrong and right. There are two right answers as two of those players are tied for the championships to choose from with this question. To get this question right, players can choose Kobe Bryant or Magic Johnson.

Which point guard would you want for your fantasy MyTeam lineup? This query is an opinion query that has no answers that are wrong. The response choices comprise of a number of the greatest point guards in NBA 2K20 where players can choose any of these to get their VC. This question is connected to one of those Shaquille O’Neal cards. This card includes 11 hall of fame shooting badges so gamers should choose that answer in order to get the question right.

Many cards do you have to collect to earn galaxy opal Anthony Davis? This Anthony Davis card will be your reward for players who accumulate MyTeam cards during the year. Players will have to amass 2,900 cards in order to find this card. Players should choose 2,900 make the VC.What MyTeam card is galaxy opal Alex Caruso duo counterpart and so as to get this question right? This is related to the card which goes with it and Alex Caruso’s MyTeam card. Because he finishes their duo the response for this query is pink diamond Brian Scalabrine.

Which group do you think would win the MyPlayer nation finals? This is referring to a championship that’s been happening in MyCareer. This question has no correct answers so either option can be chosen by players of getting the question wrong, minus the anxiety. What will be the most points you have allowed one player to score in one match of NBA 2k20? Do not lie. This question is linked to the part of the episode discussing the defensive settings within NBA 2k20. This question has no answers so players can answer whatever is accurate for them or they can lie if they want to.

Which settings are the maximum utilized by you? This is associated with the previous question as the hosts are discussing the settings within NBA 2k20. Players do not have to know anything regarding settings that are defensive to get this question correct as there are no wrong answers. Which of the following is your favorite 2KTV award? This is the final question of this incident is related to the upcoming 2KTV awards. This question is another opinion survey so players can choose any of the choices and get the question right.

