Each year, replica rolex sea dweller watches opt to unveil their latest models at the Baselworld Fair, and this year was no different. Indeed, the manufacturer recently introduced a wide variety of new timepieces, spanning across multiple different collections. Some of these models are completely new offerings, while others bring existing models up-to-date, or give them a slightly different aesthetic. In this article, we explore the new Rolex models introduced at Baselworld 2019.

The headline-grabbing new addition to the fake rolex watches catalogue this year came in the form of the new Yacht-Master, which adds a 42mm model to the collection. Crucially, this fills the gap between the existing Yacht-Master 40 and the larger 44mm Yacht-Master II Regatta, and is in-keeping with the trend towards larger wristwatches.

Internally, the watch is fitted with the new generation caliber 3235 movement, while visually, the watch is given a modern edge through the presence of an ‘Oysterflex’ bracelet, which is predominantly made of rubber. The case is constructed from white gold, while the robust, bi-directional bezel is made from robust ceramic.