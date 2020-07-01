ZingHR Global HR Software Platform bags mandate of Mafatlal Industries

ZingHR Global HR Software Platform backed by Microsoft bags HR mandate of Mafatlal Industries

Mumbai, 1st July 2020: Mafatlal Industries, the undisputed leader in the textile segment, has undergone an HR tech makeover, thanks to the expertise of ZingHR-a Microsoft-accelerated cloudtech venture. April 2020 has been a tumultuous month for organizations amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Most of them embraced work from home model to reduce the transmission risk of the disease. At a time, when several organizations were scouting for an effective HR solution, Mafatlal Industries entrusted ZingHR to implement the Global HR Software Platform and usher the technology-driven change for enhanced productivity and efficiency. ZingHR left no stone unturned to usher the smooth transition from manual HR functions to automation. With the expertise of ZingHR, Mafatlal Industries implemented several next-gen HR functions such as Leave and Attendance management system, Complete Employee Lifecycle management which includes Confirmation, Separation and Transfer Management, Travel and Expense Management system. These state- of -the -art features and products are available on ZingHR’s mobile app. The initiative was a step forward towards enhancing their Employees’ Experience and Increased Engagement.

Mr. Shibin Chulliparambil, Chief Information Officer, Mafatlal Industries said: “ZingHR has a team of committed professionals and their continuous disruptive innovations into the product keep them ahead in the race. We did not observe any difference during the lockdown in terms of delivery. During the period when everyone was confined to the four walls of their homes, ZingHR assured us of full support, and we were successfully able to complete this project remotely.”

ZingHR provides end-to-end HR expertise from advanced product features, a trusted support system to leadership commitments.

“Employees are the strong pillars of any organization. An effective HR-tech solution not only enhances efficiency but is also a revolutionary step in the organization’s journey of technological transformation. The current COVID-19 crisis has underscored the significance of technology as the key to resilience. Mafatlal Industries have a workforce of around 3000 employees and the ZingHR’s solution will streamline their core HR processes to enable to stay tech-savvy amidst such an unprecedented time,” said Mr. Prasad Rajappan, Founder & CEO, ZingHR.

ZingHR is an HR tech venture accelerated at Microsoft, with more than 300+ employees, 550+ customers and now a million+ active users. It offers a complete solution of the end to end processes in HR through Artificial Intelligence, Machine and Deep Learning algorithms which helps to improve employee performance and drives a process efficiency in recruitment, offers ease of leave, attendance, payroll and claim management.

ZingHR is one of the few global ventures which offers almost all web/mobile-based modules from Hire to Retire Solutions with a state-of-the-art tech supporting those applications. ZingHR’s USP is their focus on OUTCOMATION™ which aims at achieving Tangible and Measurable Business Outcomes Like Top Line, EBIDTA, People Efficiency, People Productivity. Some of the unassuming features like Zero-touch Payroll, AI/ML seamlessly integrated with Talent Acquisition. ZingHR primarily focuses on OUTCOMATION which technically means Outcome plus Automation. The biggest force is Driving Performance Culture and Delivering Business Outcomes.

It has had the privilege to partner with esteemed global and regional organizations like Microsoft, NIPM, CII for adding value to its outreach program.

Mafatlal Industries Limited is among the leading players in the textiles segment. With a legacy of over 100 years, the group embodies an eclectic blend of traditional values and modern technology, triumphing over volatile market dynamics. It offers the widest range of high-quality fabrics that are extremely popular among all consumer age-groups across the globe.